Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Argus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

