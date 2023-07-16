Lountzis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 12,803,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

