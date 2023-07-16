Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 5.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. 30,897,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,808,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

