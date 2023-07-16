Lountzis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 591 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.47 on Friday, hitting $441.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,195,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.56 and a 1 year high of $456.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $355.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.23.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

