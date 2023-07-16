Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,699,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

