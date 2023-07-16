Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.25 ($0.85).

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 42 ($0.54) in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 151,274 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £66,560.56 ($85,630.46). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

About Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 44.36 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.85.

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.