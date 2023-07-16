LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

