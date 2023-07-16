Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $125.42 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002902 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $125.42 million and $22.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002047 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.