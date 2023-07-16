Linear Market Capitalization Hits $141.50 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $141.50 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

