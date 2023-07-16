Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

LMPMY stock remained flat at $3.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 1.49%.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

