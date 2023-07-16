Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 957,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leafly by 320.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 562,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,741. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Leafly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

