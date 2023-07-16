Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Update

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 512.4% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Lavoro Trading Down 0.5 %

LVRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 6,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

