Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given “Buy” Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$43.10 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.14.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

