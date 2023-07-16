Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.468 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.40.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Get Latitude Group alerts:

About Latitude Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides various installment products to support customers and partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.