L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Stock Position Lowered by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,491 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,819,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 920,631 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 538,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,734,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

