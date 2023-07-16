Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
KTWIY remained flat at C$76.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$81.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.00. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$63.78 and a 12 month high of C$93.83.
About Kurita Water Industries
