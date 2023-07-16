Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

KTWIY remained flat at C$76.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$81.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.00. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$63.78 and a 12 month high of C$93.83.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

