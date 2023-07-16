Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $69,413,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

