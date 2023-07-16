Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.29% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 579,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

