Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 901 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.