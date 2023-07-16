Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

Mastercard stock opened at $402.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $403.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

