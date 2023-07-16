Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $343,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

