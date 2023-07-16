Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $30.01 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

GS opened at $326.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

