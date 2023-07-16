Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $14.68 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

ITW opened at $249.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.07 and a twelve month high of $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.