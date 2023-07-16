Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,949 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $316.24. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

