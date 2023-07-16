Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 32.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

