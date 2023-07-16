KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $104,737,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

