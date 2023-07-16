Keystone Financial Services Raises Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LCTU opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.