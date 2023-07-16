Keystone Financial Services Purchases 947 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

