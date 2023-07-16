Keystone Financial Services Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

