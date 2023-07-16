KeyCorp Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $170.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $142.63 on Thursday. Herc has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after purchasing an additional 264,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

