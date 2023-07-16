Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after buying an additional 506,605 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Barclays upped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,716,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.