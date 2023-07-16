JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,148

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,159 ($14.91) to GBX 1,148 ($14.77) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STJPF. HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,359.50.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

