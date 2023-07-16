JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,863,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,996,000 after purchasing an additional 737,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

