JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,863,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,996,000 after purchasing an additional 737,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

