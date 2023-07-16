JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 23,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $414,692.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219 over the last 90 days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

