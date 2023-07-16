Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JMPLY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 18,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.3448 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.23) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

