JMP Securities Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $8.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.44.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

RWT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.