Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,117,510,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

