Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $137.14 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

