Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

JEF opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.