Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 464.9% in June

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 464.9% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JAPSY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,476. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Japan Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.