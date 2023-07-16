Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 426.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767,489 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $106,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $50.99. 5,838,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,123,361. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

