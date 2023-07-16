Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.92. 605,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,562. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $211.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

