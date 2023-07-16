Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 36,330 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $795,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.