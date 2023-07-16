Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 106,056 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,056 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,549,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.