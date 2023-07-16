Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 447,837 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,837 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $206,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. 18,568,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,924,588. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

