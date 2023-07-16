Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 418,021 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $153,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $3,963,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

