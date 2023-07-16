Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 38,740 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.62. 381,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,995. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.