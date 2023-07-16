Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $191.53. 32,198,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,339,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

