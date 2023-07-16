Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 6,695 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.42. 5,012,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

