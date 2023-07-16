Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 1,509,769 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.